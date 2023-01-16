News you can trust since 1832
Man sentenced at Aylesbury court after deliberately driving at two people on a motorcycle

Both people on the motorcycle suffered significant injuries

By James Lowson
6 hours ago - 2 min read

A man was given an eight-year jail sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court for driving and injuring two people on a motorcycle.

Last Monday (9 January), Andrew Saunders, 32, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to jail.

Saunders was found guilty of one count of Grievous Bodily Harm.

Andrew Saunders, Photo from Thames Valley Police
He also admitted to one count of dangerous driving, assault and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At about 7.25pm on 14 May 2022, Saunders deliberately drove a silver BMW at a motorcyclist in Newport Road, Woughton Park.

A man in his 20s was driving the bike and suffered significant friction burns during the incident.

Saunders was found not guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving of the motorcycle rider, but he pleaded guilty to assaulting the victim by driving his vehicle at the motorcycle.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a teenage boy, sustained a broken ankle, a dislocated shoulder and significant friction burns.

Saunders pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving of the motorcycle passenger.

A week after this incident, at approximately 3.30pm on 21 May last year, Saunders drove a vehicle dangerously, after failing to stop for police officers in Brighton.

For this offence, Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

Sussex Police tracked Saunders down and arrested him.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “Andrew Saunders will now face a significant period behind bars for his crimes, which have caused untold damage and misery.

“The rider and the passenger of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries, after Saunders deliberately drove at them.

“The passenger in particular suffered a serious broken ankle, which has required extensive surgeries and rehabilitation.

“A week after this incident, Saunders then drove dangerously to avoid being stopped by the police.

“Thankfully, our colleagues at Sussex Police were able to stop and arrest Saunders.”