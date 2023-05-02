Man sentenced after sexually assaulting unconscious woman in broad daylight Aylesbury attack
The 35-year-old appeared in court on a charge of outraging public decency, following the incident last July
A man has been sentenced for outraging public decency in Aylesbury, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.
Luke Castle, aged 35, of Culverton Hill, Princes Risborough, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency at High Wycombe Magistrates Court.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was given a community order, rehabilitation activity requirement days and fined a total of £199 on Monday, April 24.
On July 12 last year, Castle approached a woman in her 30s on Britannia Street, Aylesbury.
Castle sexually assaulted the victim, who was unconscious at the time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sandrine Bonomo-Fox said: “This was a shocking incident that took place in broad daylight in a public place.
“I would like to thank the public for their support in this investigation, as the information they provided was crucial in securing this conviction.”