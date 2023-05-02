News you can trust since 1832
Man sentenced after sexually assaulting unconscious woman in broad daylight Aylesbury attack

The 35-year-old appeared in court on a charge of outraging public decency, following the incident last July

By Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read

A man has been sentenced for outraging public decency in Aylesbury, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Luke Castle, aged 35, of Culverton Hill, Princes Risborough, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency at High Wycombe Magistrates Court.

He was given a community order, rehabilitation activity requirement days and fined a total of £199 on Monday, April 24.

The incident was investigated by Thames Valley PoliceThe incident was investigated by Thames Valley Police
On July 12 last year, Castle approached a woman in her 30s on Britannia Street, Aylesbury.

Castle sexually assaulted the victim, who was unconscious at the time.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sandrine Bonomo-Fox said: “This was a shocking incident that took place in broad daylight in a public place.

“I would like to thank the public for their support in this investigation, as the information they provided was crucial in securing this conviction.”