Man sentenced after assaulting two security guards at HS2 protests in Wendover

A man has been sentenced for assaulting two security guards during a HS2 protest in Wendover.

Ross Monaghan, aged 38, from Jones Hill Wood, Wendover, was found guilty of two charges of assault and four charges of criminal damage.

He appeared for sentencing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday 26 July, where he was handed a £775 fine. Monaghan will also pay both victims £50.

A man was found guilty of assault and criminal damage charges during an Anti-HS2 protest

Monaghan attended anti-HS2 protests between November 2020 and February this year, his charges relate to his actions at demonstrations during this time period.

The 38-year-old attacked two security guards leaving bruising and caused criminal damage to fencing at Jones Hill Wood in Wendover

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Monaghan has been sentenced accordingly in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court for breaking the law while attending anti-HS2 protests in Jones Hill Wood in Wendover.

“Monaghan, and any member of the public, all have the right to protest and demonstrate peacefully and within the law. Police only become involved in such protests if individuals break the law.

“If this happens, police will take action as necessary and bring people to court, if they act unlawfully.