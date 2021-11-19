Man running cocaine drugs line in Aylesbury sentenced to nearly three years in jail

A 25-year-old from Aylesbury faces two years and 11 months after pleading guilty to cocaine dealing charges.

Younes Bardallou was sentenced yesterday (November 18) at Amersham Crown Court after admitting to the charges at an earlier date.

Bardallou of Buckingham Road in Aylesbury pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs on October 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Younes Bardallou was handed a two year, 11-month jail sentence

The 25-year-old was arrested outside his house at around 4pm the day before, after Thames Valley Police officers spotted him committing a suspected drug deal.

A subsequent search of the Aylesbury man's house revealed cocaine with a street value of around £900. Officers also confiscated Bardallou's phone.

Police analysis showed Bardallou to be in charge of a drugs line in Aylesbury.

Officers believe Bardallou was able to mastermind drug deals even when he was abroad, this summer.

One damning message uncovered by the police on Whatsapp read: “it’s so hard finding runners when you’re out of the country", and: “call my line, see if they answer.”

PC Ben McNeill, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Anyone involved in organised crime within Aylesbury Vale will be targeted by the stronghold team and will continue to be pursued until they are brought to justice.

“Tackling drugs supply remains a top priority for Thames Valley Police. We will actively seek to disrupt organised drug supply to protect our communities.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.