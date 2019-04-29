Man repeatedly punched in face after being robbed in Aylesbury

Thieves repeatedly punched a man in the face during a robbery in Aylesbury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The attack took place on April 27 between 3am and 4am in Rickfords Hill.

Police stock image

A 23-year-old man was walking with a friend when he was approached by two men who demanded his money and phone and then assaulted him by punching him in the face repeatedly.

He sustained bruising and cuts to the face and attended hospital for treatment on his injuries.

The attackers are both men, aged about 18.

One of them is mixed race and the other had a European accent.

Investigating officer PC Lisa Murton said: “I am appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”