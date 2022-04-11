Man punched and kicked in the face during vicious assault by four men in town near Aylesbury

The incident occurred at 11.25pm on Thursday, April 7, outside the Nags Head Pub in Thame High Street.

Four men assaulted a man in his 50s by punching and kicking him in the face multiple times.

The victim received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Police are looking for witnesses to the attack

The offenders are described as four white men in their 20s.

All are believed to know each other, with one wearing a light-coloured shirt.

Investigating officer PC Olivia Horsley, from Abingdon Police Station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time and may have dash-cam footage, CCTV or have been in the area and witnessed anything to please get in touch.”