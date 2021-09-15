Man pleads guilty to GBH after slashing victim's neck open with pint glass in Aylesbury pub

A man has pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent after attacking another man with a pint glass in an Aylesbury pub.

Brandon Broomhead-Fox, 24, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the offence in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (13 September).

Broomhead-Fox was remanded in custody to re-appear at the same court for sentencing on 26 October.

Thames Valley Police has thanked the witnesses who helped with the investigation

At around 9.30pm on 21 June, the victim, a man aged in his 20s was meeting a friend in Aylesbury at Feathers.

Broomhead-Fox was also at the pub and sitting at a nearby table.

He then confronted the victim’s friend, and the victim put himself between the pair in an attempt to diffuse the situation and prevent it from escalating.

Broomhead-Fox, who was holding a pint of beer, then used an empty pint glass as a weapon, swinging this at the victim, striking him in the neck, causing the glass to break.

The broken glass caused a deep cut to the victim’s neck, which was just millimetres away from a main artery.

The victim lost consciousness, but he was assisted with immediate first aid by one of the customers, who was a retired paratrooper with expert first aid knowledge.

Broomhead-Fox was arrested less than four hours after the incident.

A Thames Valley Police investigation revealed that a taxi was arranged from a location near to the Feathers and the driver confirmed that Broomhead-Fox was covered in blood.

Further enquiries recovered a car belonging to Broomhead-Fox containing an array of weapons, including an extendable baton, a metal golf club and a baseball bat.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lacey, of Aylesbury CID, said: “This was a horrific attack which took place in a busy public venue.

“Prior to the attack, Broomhead-Fox is captured on CCTV walking around the pub with clenched fists, punching the air, which clearly shows his level of aggression and violent intentions, immediately prior to this attack.

“Broomhead-Fox is a dangerous and violent offender, and his cowardly actions that night almost resulted in a young man losing his life.

“I am certain that without the response of the member of the public who provided immediate first aid, this could have had a tragic outcome, and I would like to sincerely thank him for his selfless actions.

“I am also expressing my thanks to all of the witnesses who came forward with information, which enabled us to present a strong case to court, meaning Broomhead-Fox had no option other than to enter a guilty plea.

“I am pleased that he has been remanded in custody and can expect a significant sentence as a result of his violent actions.

“Although this was a distressing incident to witness, I would like to reassure our communities that Thames Valley Police take a zero-tolerance approach to violent incidents such as this, especially those involving the use of weapons.