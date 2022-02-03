Man pinned to the ground by police officers in Aylesbury

Witness reports say a man has been restrained on the busy road in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:40 pm

A man has been pinned to the ground by police officers on Cambridge Street in Aylesbury this afternoon (February 3).

Police officers have restrained a man in broad daylight in front of onlookers on the busy street.

The Bucks Herald has contacted Thames Valley Police to obtain more information on the incident.

footage from Cambridge Street this afternoon