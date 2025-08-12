Man on e-scooter arrested in Aylesbury suspected of dealing cocaine and heroin

By James Lowson
Published 12th Aug 2025, 09:17 BST
He was arrested on Bracken Way
A man spotted riding a private e-scooter in public was arrested in Aylesbury suspected of dealing class A drugs in the area.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a 21-year-old from Maidenhead was arrested on Bracken Way at around 1pm on Saturday.

He first caught the eye of officers when he was spotted riding a private e-scooter in public.

After the man was intercepted by officers they searched him and he was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Thames Valley Police confirmed yesterday that he has been released from police custody but remains under investigation for four offences.

He is suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and heroin. He is also suspected of using a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving a vehicle in public without third party insurance.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

