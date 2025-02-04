His charges were confirmed yesterday

A man has been charged on suspicion of committing an attempted abduction in an Aylesbury Vale town.

Yesterday evening (3 February), Thames Valley Police announced that Ashley Sharpe, aged 37, of Kestrel Way, Buckingham, was charged with one count each of attempted abduction and possession of prohibited images.

His charges relate to an incident in London Road, Buckingham, which took place on Saturday (1 February).

Sharpe is being held in police custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday 3 March.