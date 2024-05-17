Man named and charged on suspicion of committing assault in Aylesbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been named and charged by Thames Valley Police in connection with an assault committed in Aylesbury town centre.

This afternoon (17 May), Thames Valley Police has confirmed it charged Michael Caddick, 59, of Wendover Road, Weston Turville, with one charge of actual bodily harm.

He has been released on bail, but is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 13 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has linked the 59-year-old to an incident of assault committed in Kingsbury Square at around 5pm on Tuesday (14 May). The police force also confirmed that a man was taken to hospital but later discharged himself, following the altercation.