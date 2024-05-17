Man named and charged on suspicion of committing assault in Aylesbury town centre
This afternoon (17 May), Thames Valley Police has confirmed it charged Michael Caddick, 59, of Wendover Road, Weston Turville, with one charge of actual bodily harm.
He has been released on bail, but is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 13 June.
Thames Valley Police has linked the 59-year-old to an incident of assault committed in Kingsbury Square at around 5pm on Tuesday (14 May). The police force also confirmed that a man was taken to hospital but later discharged himself, following the altercation.
A 31-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of assault has been bailed, the police force also announced.