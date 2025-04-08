Man named and charged in connection with Aylesbury stabbing as victim remains in hospital

He is being held in police custody

Thames Valley Police has formally charged a man in connection with a stabbing in Aylesbury, that left the victim with ‘serious’ injuries.

Today, the police force has announced that a 44-year-old from Aylesbury has been charged in connection with the stabbing that took place at around 3.30pm on Sunday on Grafton Road.

Zahir Mustafa, aged 42, of Grafton Road, Aylesbury, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent. Thames Valley Police adds that Mustafa is being held in custody and is due in Aylesbury Crown Court on May 12.

In UK law, Section 18 is the most serious form of grievous bodily harm and can result in a life sentence.

On Sunday emergency responders rushed to treat a man who had suffered what the police has described as ‘serious’ injuries. He remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment for stab wounds and is said to be in a stable condition.