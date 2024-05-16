Man named and charged by police on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenager in Aylesbury
A man has been named and charged by the police in connection to an incident of alleged sexual assault in Aylesbury.
This afternoon (16 May), Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 27-year-old has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation in Stoke Mandeville.
The police force confirmed that Maiwand Safi, of Queens Road, Southall, London, was charged on Tuesday (14 May) with one count of sexual assault.
His charge relates to the sexual assault of a teenage girl on 3 August 2023 in a field near to Station Road. Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that Safi is due in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 13 June.