Man named and charged by police on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenager in Aylesbury

A man has been named and charged by the police in connection to an incident of alleged sexual assault in Aylesbury.

This afternoon (16 May), Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 27-year-old has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation in Stoke Mandeville.

The police force confirmed that Maiwand Safi, of Queens Road, Southall, London, was charged on Tuesday (14 May) with one count of sexual assault.

