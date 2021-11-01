Man left with second degree burns after having firework shot at him from car in Aylesbury

An 18-year-old man has been left with second degree burns after having a firework shot at him from a car in Aylesbury on Halloween.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault, which took place between 9pm and 9.30pm yesterday (31/10).

The victim was walking along Park Street when a black car pulled up alongside him. A firework was then launched at the 18-year-old from the rear window of the car.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The victim sustained second degree burns to his hands that required hospital treatment. The offenders in the car are described as black males.

Investigating officer, PC Ed Fabre, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask motorists who were in the local area around the time of this incident to please check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43210492398.