Man left badly hurt with head injuries after assault in Aylesbury

There was an altercation between a number of people around 3.50am on Monday (27/5) in Buckingham Street, near to the KFC.

A man in his twenties was found with injuries to his back, neck, ear and head. He was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bruce Wilson, of Aylesbury local area CID, said: “This was a relatively large disruption which we believe was witnessed by a number of people.

“A man was left badly injured, needing hospital treatment.

“The details of exactly what happened are being established at this time so we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

“If anyone has information about this incident or footage, please get in touch.”

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to this grievous bodily harm incident in Aylesbury.

Please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190158625 or make a report online.

If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.