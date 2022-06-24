Man jailed for two years after sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on train heading to town near Aylesbury

William Roberts faces two years imprisonment for one count of sexual assault and one count of failing to surrender to police bail.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl on a train heading from Oxford to Princes Risborough.

William Roberts

As well as the jail term, the 28-year-old has to sign the sex offender’s register for 10 years, Reading Crown Court heard on Monday (20 June).

The assault took place at around 6.20pm on Wednesday 9 December 2020.

A passenger on the train became unwell and the victim went over to assist, looking after the person until they exited the carriage at Bicester.

When the victim was left alone Roberts pounced.

He approached her and repeatedly asked for her phone number.

Roberts ignored the victim’s refusals, despite the fact she stated she wasn’t interested and was only 16.

The 28-year-old sat down next to the teenage girl and continued to persist despite the victim stating that she is uncomfortable with his behaviour.

He then sexually assaulted her.

He got up and walked down the carriage, before returning to her seat and putting his arms out as if to block her from leaving. He attempted to sexually assault her again before the girl pushed him away and escaped.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers arrested Roberts on 6 January 2020, he denied assaulting the teenage girl.

BTP Detective Constable James Egley said: “It’s clear from Roberts’ persistent actions that he is a danger to women and girls, and I’m pleased to see him off the network and behind bars.

“This was a truly distressing incident for the victim who has shown immense bravery coming forward and giving an account of what happened to her.

“No one should be made to feel threatened whilst travelling on the network and we are actively taking serious action against sexual offenders.