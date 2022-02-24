Jordan Mesmain

A man has been jailed on drug supply charges following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (23 February).

Jordan Mesmain, 28, of Fulham Road in London, pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine.

At just before 4.20pm on 23 January 2020, Thames Valley Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Priory Road in High Wycombe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police officers believe this was the code Mesmain used with Key as slang for Kilo

Two men sped off, before the police could question the people in the car.

Both men eventually bolted out the car and attempted to further escape police questioning on foot.

Thames Valley Police report, Mesmain was detained near to the abandoned vehicle and arrested on drug offences.

Thames Valley Police officers discovered quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, valued at £2,700.

Mesmain’s phone was downloaded as a part of the investigation.

Officers say, this revealed compelling and detailed evidence that he was importing cocaine from the Caribbean.

He was charged on 11 November last year.

“Mesmain was involved in the importation of class A drugs into this country, and this sentence reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“If you seek to import drugs into this country, we will work tirelessly to prosecute you.

“County lines drug dealers target the most vulnerable in our society and we remain absolutely resolute in our determination to remove them, and their drugs, from our communities and protect victims.

“Tackling county lines dealing continues to need the support of the public.

“If anybody has any information relating to drug dealing, please report it to the police.