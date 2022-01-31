Man jailed for running cocaine drugs line in Aylesbury

A man was sentenced to over two and a half years in jail for running a drugs line in Aylesbury.

On Wednesday (January 26), Grant Murphy, 30, of Rainsborough Gardens, Aylesbury, was jailed for running a cocaine drugs line, Thames Valley Police have revealed.

Last year at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, Murphy pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine.

Grant Murphy

He received a jail sentence of two years and eight months at a hearing in Amersham Crown Court.

A police investigation revealed Murphy ran a drugs line called 'Rico'.

Police officers searched his home on December 1 2021, discovering cocaine they valued at over £1,500 and £1,760 worth of money.

Cash seized during the raid will be donated to a charity, as chosen by the court, Thames Valley Police confirms.

Investigating officer PC Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Tackling county lines drug dealing remains one of the top priorities of Thames Valley Police.

“I hope that this conviction and sentence sends out a clear message to anybody involved in organised crime within Aylesbury Vale that you will be targeted and robustly pursued by the Stronghold team.

“County lines drug dealers often target the most vulnerable people in our communities, and we are committed to removing them from society and safeguard and protect victims.

“I hope that Murphy reflects on his actions during his time in prison.

“Tackling county lines dealing continues to need the support of the public, and we would urge anybody who has information about drug dealing to please report it to the police.