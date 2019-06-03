Man jailed for possessing cocaine in Aylesbury

An Aylesbury man has been jailed for three years and nine months for possessing cocaine in the town.

Rakeem Illahi, 18, of Griffin Lane, was sentenced for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply following an incident on Nursery Close, Aylesbury, in August last year.

Rakeem Illahi

Illahi ran away from officers on foot while they were conducting a stop and search.

As he ran away Illahi threw a bag at officers, which contained a large amount of cocaine and cash.

Investigating officer DC Mark Kates said: “I am pleased that Illahi has been brought to justice for this offence.

“Tackling possession of class A drugs on our streets is a priority for Thames Valley Police.

"Drugs have a negative impact on communities and this sentencing demonstrates how robustly these offences are dealt with.

“We would always encourage anyone with information regarding drugs in their communities to contact police, by calling 101 or making a report online.

“Alternatively, reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”