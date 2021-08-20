A 26-year-old was sentenced to six-and-a-half years imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on drug dealing offences.

Last Thursday (August 12), a jury unanimously found, Mohammed Dilbar Shabab, of Cowper Road in Chesham, guilty of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He also pleaded guilty to a further count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Mohammed Dilbar Shabab

Between August 1, 2018 and November 23, 2019, Shabab was involved in the supply of drugs in Chesham and he was arrested while fleeing from an address where white powder was found.

Thames Valley Police took Shabab’s phones which revealed messages offering to supply a controlled substance and he was subsequently charged on 23 March this year.

He was convicted following a two-day trial in court.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Joanne Lynch of Chiltern & South Bucks CID, based at Amersham police station, said: “The supply of drugs cause untold harm to the most vulnerable in our communities and through our Stronghold campaign, we will not tolerate drug dealers on our streets.

“We will never tire to stop this type of criminality, pursuing those who seek to profit from dealing drugs in our communities.

“We are determined to make the Thames Valley a hostile place for this type of criminality, and I am pleased that Shabab will now serve a lengthy prison sentence as a result of his activities.