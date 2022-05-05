Man jailed for nearly six years after stealing from new build houses in Aylesbury and beyond

Pavel Levinte, 36, of Shackleton Road went into unoccupied new builds in Aylesbury, Weston Turville, Bicester, Buckingham and properties in Hampshire and Sussex.

Once inside Levinte would take valuable fittings from inside the empty houses, such as gas boilers and ovens.

In Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (29 April), the 36-year-old was sentenced to five years and nine months’ in jail.

At a previous hearing at the Aylesbury court Levinte pleaded guilty to nine counts of conspiracy to burgle.

His thievery took place over a nine-day period, 23 April and 26 June 2021.

He would disconnect and steal gas boilers and ovens after sneaking into new build houses that haven’t been sold yet.

Thames Valley Police officers arrested the Slough man on 30 June, he was charged two days later.

Investigating officer PC Jake Farrell, of the Priority Crime team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Levinte targeted 89 properties on building sites that were uninhabited and took valuable fittings over the course of nine evenings.

“Residential burglary is an invasive crime which Thames Valley Police is always committed to investigating and bringing offenders to justice.

“Levinte will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions, and I hope he uses this time to reflect on his offending behaviour.”