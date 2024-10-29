Man jailed for more than eight years after dispute over dog at Aylesbury property escalated

A man has been jailed for more than eight years after a dispute over a dog at an Aylesbury property escalated into burglary and threats of violence.

Jason Grange, 32, of no fixed abode, has been put behind bars for eight years and three months for aggravated burglary, attempted robbery and criminal damage after incidents at a property on Brimstone Lane on Boxing Day last year.

Grange and others attended the property at just after midday following a dispute about a dog.

During a confrontation Grange smashed part of the front door with a hammer and demanded the victim, a man in his twenties, handed over the dog.

After the victim opened the door to allow one of the offenders to take the animal, Grange threatened the victim with a hammer and gestured that he was going to take the victim’s own dog as well.

Grange was then pushed out of the property by the victim.

Later on December 26 around 10.30pm a ground floor window was smashed at the property and a group including Grange broke in.

They then threatened the victim with violence, before Grange attacked him with a knife and hammer, causing cuts.

The offenders stole watches and house keys before also smashing a television.

Grange was charged with the offences in January 2024 before being sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court earlier this month.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily King, from Aylesbury’s Priority Crime Team said: “Burglary is an offence that greatly affects our communities and can be extremely distressing for victims, and I am pleased that Grange has been brought to justice so the victim can now have closure.

“This conviction and sentence reflects the severity and seriousness with which these offences are taken, and is a warning that these type of offences will not be tolerated.

“I would like to specifically thank Detective Constable Daniel Page and PCT Crime Co-ordinator Jim Forrest for their help on the investigation as they were instrumental in bringing Grange to justice.”