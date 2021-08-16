Man jailed for eight years at Aylesbury Crown Court after series of burglaries targeting the elderly

A man was sentenced to eight years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (August 6) after committing a series of burglaries targeting the elderly.

Patrick Doran, aged 46, of Corby Road, Cottingham, Northamptonshire committed a number of burglaries in Bucks.

At a previous hearing he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and theft and four counts of burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

Patrick Doran

A Thames Valley Police investigation revealed that Doran targeted homes belonging to the elderly.

He burgled homes in Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes, Newtown Longville and Stoke Hammond.

Police reports say that Doran would provide excuses when confronted by property owners at the home, allowing him to continue his stealing.

Doran managed to nick a necklace from one home, but was spotted before he could nab anything from the other houses.

Doran was arrested on March 30 and charged the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachel Huggins based at Abingdon Police Station, said: “These burglaries were targeted at innocent people within our communities, often elderly residents. We will not tolerate such behaviour in our communities and we will always investigate incidents thoroughly and put offenders before the courts.

“We advise anyone to ensure they get ID from people knocking at their door and not let them into their house or to give them any money.