Man jailed for drug offences in Buckinghamshire
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty at a previous hearing
A 27-year-old man has been jailed for drug offences in Buckinghamshire.
In a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday, October 11, Musab Amir Afifi, of Ryfield Avenue, Uxbridge, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.
He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing on December 15, 2020 to two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class A to another.
Between October 2019 and August 2020, Afifi was involved in operating a county drug line, moving drugs from London to the Thames Valley area.
He was charged on August 25, 2020.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tom Gregory, based at Amersham police station, said: “This sentence goes to show that Thames Valley Police will not allow people to expand their drug dealing activities from other areas and establish it within Thames Valley.
“After an investigation from Chiltern and South Bucks Stronghold team and CID, with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police, Afifi was convicted despite no drugs being seized.
“The investigation shows that people will be pursued and brought to justice for their involvement in the supply of controlled drugs, whether physically in possession of them or not.”