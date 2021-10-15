Man jailed for drug offences in Buckinghamshire

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for drug offences in Buckinghamshire.

In a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Monday, October 11, Musab Amir Afifi, of Ryfield Avenue, Uxbridge, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing on December 15, 2020 to two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class A to another.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musab Amir Afifi

Between October 2019 and August 2020, Afifi was involved in operating a county drug line, moving drugs from London to the Thames Valley area.

He was charged on August 25, 2020.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tom Gregory, based at Amersham police station, said: “This sentence goes to show that Thames Valley Police will not allow people to expand their drug dealing activities from other areas and establish it within Thames Valley.

“After an investigation from Chiltern and South Bucks Stronghold team and CID, with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police, Afifi was convicted despite no drugs being seized.