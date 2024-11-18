Man jailed for dealing high quantities of crack cocaine and heroin in Aylesbury and High Wycombe
Leam Valentine, aged 21, of Old Field, Little Milton, Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, cannabis and cocaine, in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday 7 November.
He also admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
At the same hearing, Valentine was jailed for five years.
Thames Valley Police has revealed that the 21-year-old was being investigated for dealing crack cocaine and heroin in the Aylesbury area, and was arrested on 4 May while he was on court bail and electronic monitoring for the same offences in High Wycombe, when, on 30 September 2022, he was found in possession of 43 wraps of crack cocaine and 66 wraps of heroin.
He was charged with the offences on 5 May this year, the police force confirmed.
Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We remain committed to tackling drug supply and will offer no respite for offenders.
“I hope that this conviction sends another clear message and reminder that if you are involved in the supply of drugs, you will be arrested, charged and sent to prison.”