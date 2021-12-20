A man has been sent to prison after being found guilty of four charges relating to crimes committed in Bicester and London.

Mohammad El-Yamlahi, 28, of Erasmus Street, Westminster, London, was sentenced to a total of eight years and three months in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 1.

El-Yamlahi pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammad El-Yamlahi

He was targeted by Thames Valley Police officers as he matched the description of a suspected drug dealer.

On November 30 2018, the 28-year-old was stopped by the police, he gave them incorrect information before fleeing.

He managed to escape after jumping over multiple garden fences and changing clothes.

While evading capture, he attempted to smash a mobile phone against a wall, containing incriminating evidence.

Despite El-Yamlahi's best efforts, the police were able to recover information from the phone.

Onlookers also handed in a jacket belonging to the dealer for police inspection, which contained an additional mobile phone among other items.

On 3 January 2019, a man ran from the police after officers tried to stop him on Field Street, Bicester.

Nearby, a Kinder Egg containing nine wraps of heroin and eight wraps of crack cocaine were recovered and the man was arrested.

Officers managed to ascertain the man had come from a Travelodge hotel, where they found El-Yamlahi.

He was later identified as his DNA was found on the smashed phone, which contained sent messages consistent with class A drug supply.

El-Yamlahi was arrested on May 30 2019 and charged on November 8 2019.

The other offences relate to an incident in Finsbury Square, London, on August 6 2019.

PC Torran O’Dowda, based at Bicester police station, said: “We will continue to target drugs offenders and will use a variety of tactics to ensure we are pursuing those that sit at the top of the County Line drug hierarchy.

“Drug dealing and County Lines will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this length of sentence reflects the seriousness with which the courts view the issue in Oxfordshire.

“This also goes to show that although it was a historic offence, we will continue to pursue this kind of criminality.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.