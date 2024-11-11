Man jailed for dangerous driving after woman is killed in collision near Aylesbury

A man has been jailed after he caused a collision, near Aylesbury, which killed a woman and seriously injured her husband.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, aged 33, of Warple Way, Ealing was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on Friday 1 November at Aylesbury Crown Court.

His sentencing related to a causing death by dangerous driving conviction he was given after he admitted to travelling recklessly through Aylesbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the hearing in Aylesbury, Mohamed was also disqualified from driving for four years and 10 months. He was told he must ke an extended driving test to get his licence back, a judge also ordered him to pay £1,000 prosecution costs, and confirmed his vehicle would be seized.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

He was found guilty of one count of causing death by dangerous driving on 17 September following a seven-day trial at the same court.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard, that on 7 November, 2021, Mohamed was driving at excessive speed, in a Mazda 3, northbound on the M40 between Junction 8 and Junction 9 in Bicester.

He was undertaking vehicles and driving aggressively behind other cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Mohamed approached Shabbington, he swerved from the third lane on the carriageway to the first lane and collided with another vehicle, a white MG.

Both vehicles swerved off the road continuing into the verge where they rolled a number of times.

In the MG, were a husband and wife, Simon and Helen Matthews. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the driver of the MG, Simon, 61, sustained life threatening injuries to his head and chest.

He received lifesaving treatment at the scene by paramedics and doctors from the Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen, who was 57 at the time, sadly died at the scene, the police force also reported.

Thames Valley Police revealed that Mohamed sustained minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

After the crash, he was interviewed voluntarily by police officers and charged via postal requisition on 11 December 2023.

Investigating officer DC Elizabeth Scurlock said: “The precise and accurate reason for Mr Mohamed losing control of his vehicle remains unclear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is the only person who could tell the Matthews family and the investigation but he has chosen not to.

“We learnt of his defence case in July 2024 whereby he suggested that there was an unknown mechanical default with his vehicle.

“The jury did not agree with him.

“He has finally been held accountable for his selfish actions that day.”

She added: “This was a senseless piece of driving from him that was completely avoidable on his part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The decisions he made that day tragically and sadly resulted in the death of Helen and serious injury to Simon.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the witnesses for their support and commitment to our investigation since November 2021.

“We would not be able to successfully piece together an investigation without members of the public coming forward and assisting us all the way through to a conclusion.

“Finally I would like to pay tribute to the Matthews family who have acted with dignity and respect throughout the court process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were unfortunately placed in a position by Mr Mohamed to relive moments of the day of the collision which was difficult and painful for them.

“I hope that the conviction will go some way in helping with their continuing recovery from the tragic loss of Helen who was a much loved wife, sister, daughter, aunt and a dear friend to many.”