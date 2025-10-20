Man jailed for child trafficking drugs operation between Aylesbury and Bradford

A man has been jailed for his role in a child trafficking operation linked to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

In Bradford Crown Court on October 6, Qaddus Ahmed, aged 28, formerly of St Anne’s Close, Bicester, was sentenced to seven years’ and six months in prison.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that Ahmed was arrested back in Mallards Way, Bicester, on September 25, 2021. The court heard that cocaine was found in the vehicle Ahmed was spotted in and officers were able to prove he was dealing the class A drug in the area over a two-month period.

A joint investigation between Thames Valley Police and colleagues in West Yorkshire revealed that Ahmed was previously involved with the ‘ACE’ drugs line in 2020. It was proved that Ahmed was involved in the gang which used children to move class A drugs from Bradford to Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police says many of these children were ‘trafficked’ into Aylesbury to move cocaine and crack cocaine.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

He was sentenced to 32 months’ in jail for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, which happened in the Thames Valley, and a further 54 months for the conspiracy offences.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team, said “It is clear that Ahmed is willing to do anything to make a profit for himself.

“He was actively dealing within the Aylesbury area, and also involved in the despicable trafficking of children in order to sell drugs.

“We will not tolerate such activity within the Thames Valley and will work to bring offenders such as Ahmed to justice.

“We will also work with our colleagues in other forces such as West Yorkshire Police to stop county lines drugs activity.”