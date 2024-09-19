Man jailed for bringing 10 bags of cocaine and cannabis into Aylesbury and entering UK illegally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man living in London has been jailed after police officers found drugs, on him and in his car, when he visited Aylesbury.

Bledar Bagrami, aged 24, of Hydethorpe Avenue, Enfield, London, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court last Thursday (12 September).

A court heard that he was also required to pay a £228 surcharge, and would be forfeiting the seized drugs and cash.

He admitted to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. He was also convicted of knowingly entering the UK without leave, and driving without a licence and insurance during a hearing at the same court on 27 July.

His sentencing relates to an incident in Aylesbury on Tuesday 23 July, when Bagrami was pulled over Thames Valley Police officers. He was driving a Vauxhall Corsa that was flagged by officers as a vehicle that might be being driven by someone without a licence and insurance.

Thames Valley Police officers then searched Bagrami and discovered he was carrying multiple mobile phones and 10 bags of cocaine.

Following a search of the car, another bag of cocaine, a small amount of cannabis and £820 in cash was found.

He was arrested and taken to custody. Whilst under police supervision, officers found that the 24-year-old had entered the UK illegally. Home Office reports showed that there was no record of Bagrami entering the United Kingdom.

Thames Valley Police formally charged him the next day.

Investigating Officer, PC Levi Fensom said: “We will continue to proactively target, pursue and prosecute offenders and our activity will be both visible and covert.

“We will never tolerate drug dealing in our communities, which often harm the most vulnerable people in our societies.

“The information provided by the public around drug supply offences in Aylesbury plays a vital role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“I would urge anybody who has information to report it to Thames Valley Police by calling 101, or making report online via our website.”