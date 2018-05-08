Man jailed for attacking staff at Aylesbury bus station

A man has been jailed for more than two years after assaulting two members of staff at Aylesbury bus station.

George Holroyd, 50, of Lynher Close, Aylesbury, was convicted of GBH, battery, possession of a class B drug and production of a class B drug and was jailed for two years and three months following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

At around 1.50pm on Saturday January 6 Holroyd spoke to a member of staff at Aylesbury bus station to ask why his bus was late.

She told him to attend the portable cabin where the manager is based.

Holroyd burst in to the cabin shouting and swearing and demanding his £3 fare back.

When the manager explained he was unable to return the fare, Holroyd became aggressive and, when the manager picked up a phone to attempt to call police, he knocked the phone out of his hand, smashing it on to the floor.

A bus driver came to the manager’s assistance and asked Holroyd to leave and to call customer services.

Holroyd walked towards the door but then came back and punched the bus driver in the face.

The driver sustained two fractures in his eye socket and a broken cheekbone.

Following Holroyd’s arrest, officers found two cannabis plants and cannabis in deal bags at his property.

As well as the prison sentence, Holroyd was also issued with a five year restraining order to prevent him from attending Aylesbury bus station, prohibiting him from travelling on Arriva buses and to have no contact with the victims.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lynda Stearman said: “This incident resulted in two members of the public being assaulted by Holroyd as they were going about their day to day lives in their place of work.

“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated and we will continue to work to ensure every effort is made to bring offenders to justice.”