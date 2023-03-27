Man jailed at Aylesbury court hearing after being found with over £3K of cocaine and heroin

A man from Milton Keynes has been imprisoned following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Lewis Gold, 41, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis.

He was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison on Friday (24 March).

On 15 January, 2023, Thames Valley Police officers entered a property in Tinkers Bridge, Milton Keynes, after seeing a vehicle linked to a drugs investigation by the building.

Gold was at the address and attempted to evade the police, but was apprehended when trying to escape.

Packages found next to Gold and in his pockets contained crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, in total, £3,670 worth of contraband was seized.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Steven King based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Lewis Gold was in possession of 15.19 grams of crack cocaine and 14.3 grams of heroin that he intended to supply within Milton Keynes.

“He has plead guilty and this is due to the hard work and dedication of response officers and the Stronghold team who are committed to stamping out this type of activity within the Thames Valley area.

“If you have, any information related to the supply of drugs in the Milton Keynes area then please contact us by calling 101 or making a report online.