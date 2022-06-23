Man jailed at Aylesbury court after dumping large amount of crack cocaine and heroin

Sonachi Obasi, 22, of Invicta Grove, Northolt, London was sentenced yesterday (22 June).

He ran away from Thames Valley Police officers who discovered a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin when pursuing the 22-year-old.

At around 11.40am on 22 January, an officer spotted two known drug users at the top of the alleyway that separates Castle Street and Priory Avenue in High Wycombe.

Sonachi Obasi

Obasi was then seen walking towards Priory Road onto Priory Avenue where he then entered the same alleyway.

After a few seconds, Obasi re-appeared with the drug users, one of which thanked him.

Police officers in a marked vehicle approached the 22-year-old to complete a stop-check, at this point he ran away.

cash

He ran through the town centre down the hill of Priory Road, before officers eventually grabbed him.

As well as finding drugs nearby, a search revealed Obasi was carrying a large quantity of cash.

Thames Valley Police searched the hotel Obasi was staying in, after being granted permission by staff at the venue.

Class A drugs

Here further class A drugs were found, along with scales with residue, a blade for preparing wraps, cling-film and a large quantity of cash in bundles.

Officers also found a white iPhone in the room along with medication with Obasi’s name printed on it.

He was charged the next day.

He later pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely crack cocaine and heroin, and one count of possession of criminal property.

More contraband

PC Hannah Ransome, of the High Wycombe Stronghold team, said: “The Stronghold team will continue to proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders linked to drug-dealing.

“Our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of illegal drugs.

“County lines drug dealers target the most vulnerable in our society and we remain absolutely resolute in our determination to remove them, and their drugs, from our communities and protect victims.

“The information from the public around the drug supply offences plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“If you have any information, I would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or on our website.