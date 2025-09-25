A man has been given a life sentence imprisonment in response to his ‘ferocious’ knife attack which nearly killed another individual by a popular shopping site in Bicester.

At Oxford Crown Court, Tristan Burke, aged 35, of Woodpiece Road, Upper Arncott, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of seven years and 102 days.

He stabbed another man in an attack, which Oxford Crown Court heard could easily have been fatal. On December 29, of last year, Burke attacked another man, aged 37, at Bicester Shopping Park. The victim was stabbed twice and the court heard that one blow was millimetres from penetrating his heart.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the victim was airlifted to safety and that his survival was ‘miraculous’.

Burke was arrested on January 2 and charged two days later, the police force added. He was found guilty of section 18 wounding with intent following a trial, held at the same court in July.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White, from Oxfordshire CID, said: “Burke inflicted very serious injuries on his victim in a ferocious and exceptionally violent attack, leaving him for dead in a retail park.

“Thankfully, due to the incredible professionalism and quick work of medical professionals, the victim survived his injuries, and is making a good recovery.

“Tristan Burke is a violent individual, and whatever his reasons for this attack, there is absolutely no justification whatsoever for his actions.

“He caused very significant harm to his victim, and showed little regard to him and I am pleased that Burke has now been held to account for his violent behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate knife-carrying and the violence that often emerges as a result of knife carrying.

“We will always work resolutely to bring those to justice who seek to cause such harm in our communities.

“I hope that the victim will continue on the road to recovery and put this ordeal behind him in the knowledge that Burke will now serve a very substantial prison sentence as a result of his actions.”