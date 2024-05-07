Xhenet Hasaj

A man has been jailed after he was caught carrying 18 bags of cocaine in Aylesbury.

Xhenet Hasaj, 27, of Babington Road, Barnet, London, was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (2 May).

He was also ordered to forfeit drugs, his mobile phone and money at the same hearing.

The drugs recovered by police officers

At a previous hearing in Aylesbury the London man had admitted to possession with the intent to supply cocaine.

On 25 March at around 12.30pm, Thames Valley Police officers in plain clothes were on patrol in Aylesbury. Thames Valley Police has confirmed they stopped a suspected drug deal involving an Audi A4, which Hasaj was driving.

They went on to follow the car and searched the vehicle once it had stopped. Officers found £250 in the vehicle, and then searched Hasaj and found 18 bags of cocaine.

He was arrested, and then charged the following day.

Investigating officer PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We will proactively target and prosecute offenders and our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“If you have any information related to the supply of drugs in Aylesbury then please contact us by calling 101 or making a report online.