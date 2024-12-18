Man jailed after exploiting vulnerable Bucks resident for over £40k via overpriced landscaping project

He admitted to money laundering and fraud charges

A man has been jailed after he deliberately overcharged a vulnerable resident in Buckinghamshire for landscaping work.

It has been revealed that the victim handed over £42,900, before the fraudster was convicted.

Benjamin Hamilton from Chester in Cheshire pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges at a hearing in Reading Crown Court in September and was sentenced at a court hearing in Amersham on Friday (13 December).

Reading Crown Court heard that Hamilton, trading under the name ‘Woodlands Tree Services’ continuously visited the vulnerable resident between May 2015 and June 2017. The victim, who lived alone at his home in High Wycombe, was visited by Hamilton over and over, with the fraudster using different aliases during this period.

Hamilton did not provide any written paperwork such as quotes or invoices and provided a variety of reasons to keep returning which included requesting payment for preplanned work, Buckinghamshire Trading Standards has revealed.

It was close friends of the victim that reported the victim to the customer protection service. An expert witness report was launched which indicated the value of the work carried out was not representative of the money paid by the resident. According to Trading Standards, the work was andom and of little benefit to the victim.

Trading Standards’ expert valued the work at £2,400, some way short of the £42,900 paid out.

Hamilton was sentenced to a total of two years and eight months in prison.

The sentencing judge said Hamilton’s actions were of high culpability due to the fraudulent activity spanning multiple years. It was proved that the resident was particularly vulnerable due to his age and mental health.

In court, Hamilton argued that he completed more work than was argued by the prosecution, but the work performed was still vastly below the amount charged.

Hamilton’s sentence was reduced due to the fact he entered a guilty plea.

Councillor Mark Winn said: This successful prosecution underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting residents and ensuring justice for victims of fraud and money laundering. The dedication and thoroughness of our Trading Standards team has been instrumental in bringing this case to a close.”