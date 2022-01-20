Man injured following crash on M40 in Bucks

A man was injured after crashing his silver Vauxhall Astra on the M40 in Bucks on Sunday morning (January 16).

The motorist was driving towards Oxford on the M40 when he lost control of his car at around 11.13am.

Thames Valley Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision was reported on Sunday morning

While the driver was hurt following the crash, he didn't require hospital treatment, suffering minor injuries.

Investigating officer, Brian Perry of the Joint Roads Policing Unit based at Bicester, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident or may have dash-cam in their cars to please check their footage and get in touch if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.