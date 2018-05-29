Man injured after ‘hammer’ attack in Aylesbury on Friday night

A man has been injured after being attacked in Aylesbury on Friday night - with police saying the weapon used may have been a hammer.

At just before 11pm on May 25 a 22-year-old man was assaulted by two men in Cambridge Street.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The offenders are described as two black men aged 20 to 25.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Luke Pratt said: “We are investigating this assault and carrying out a number enquiries and would ask anyone with information to please come forward.

“We would also ask anyone with CCTV on Cambridge Street to please review their footage from the night of the incident and please get in touch if it has captured anything that may assist us in our investigation.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number ‘1686 25/05/18.