Man indecently exposes himself in Bicester pub

At around 2.20pm on Wednesday, April 6, at the Penny Black Pub on Sheep Street, a middle-aged man asked the victim, who was in her teens, to pick something up from under his table.

As she went to do this, another customer in the pub told her not to, as the offender was exposing himself under the table.

The offender is described as a stockily built white man, aged between 40 and 50, around 5ft10ins tall, with short grey hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses

He was wearing a green puffer jacket, white shirt, a blue polo jumper and jeans.

Investigating officer, PC Andrew Harding, from Abingdon Police Station, said: “We are looking for any witnesses of this exposure incident to please come forward.

“To get in touch, call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220148631.