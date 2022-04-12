Man indecently exposes himself in Bicester pub
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of indecent exposure in Bicester.
At around 2.20pm on Wednesday, April 6, at the Penny Black Pub on Sheep Street, a middle-aged man asked the victim, who was in her teens, to pick something up from under his table.
As she went to do this, another customer in the pub told her not to, as the offender was exposing himself under the table.
The offender is described as a stockily built white man, aged between 40 and 50, around 5ft10ins tall, with short grey hair.
He was wearing a green puffer jacket, white shirt, a blue polo jumper and jeans.
Investigating officer, PC Andrew Harding, from Abingdon Police Station, said: “We are looking for any witnesses of this exposure incident to please come forward.
“To get in touch, call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220148631.
“Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 111 555 or visit its website.”