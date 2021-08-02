Man in village near Aylesbury arrested after conning the elderly and vulnerable for significant money

A man has been arrested on suspicion of financial exploitation in Haddenham after elderly women paid significant money to him to complete basic small tasks.

Thames Valley Police reports that two elderly women in Haddenham were conned into handing over large amounts of money.

A series of witness reports described a man in the local community convincing elderly and vulnerable people to transfer over big money in return for small errands.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 64-year-old in Cuddington

This man would befriend care home residents acting as if he was doing them a favour, when in reality he was stealing their savings.

A 64-year-old man from Cuddington has been arrested on suspicion of financial exploitation. The man has been granted bail until August 25.

In a joint statement from Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lacey and Rebecca Newman, Protecting Vulnerable People investigator, they said: “We are conducting a full investigation into these allegations. A man has been arrested and is now released on bail.

“Thames Valley Police thoroughly investigates reports of elderly and vulnerable people being targeted for personal gain.

“If you are concerned that you or anyone you know may have been exploited, or is at risk of exploitation, please call police on 101 quoting reference number 43210239551 or make a report online.