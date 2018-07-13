Man in life-threatening condition after being attacked in Aylesbury town centre

A man remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being attacked in Aylesbury town centre on Wednesday night.

A 30-year-old man was attacked in Kingsbury Square at 10.20pm on July 11.

He was punched in the head and hit his head on a concrete floor after falling over, knocking him unconscious.

The man was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital with life-threatening head injuries, and later transferred to John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The offender is described as an Asian man in his mid to late twenties, around 5ft 9ins or 5ft 10ins tall and of a skinny build.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Luke Pratt said: “This was a violent attack on the victim whose condition is now life threatening.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information that could help our investigation, to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference ‘43180211337’ or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.