“I am confident lots of people would have seen it and can help us”

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a collision between a BMW and a motorbike in Stoke Mandeville.

A white BMW 5 Series and a purple and black Yamaha motorcycle collided on the A413 Wendover Road at the junction with Quilters Way at 5.40pm on Tuesday (15 August).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed this afternoon (17 August) the that the motorbiker, a man in his 20s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police officers state that motorcycle collided with the side of the BMW as the car was turning due to stationary traffic.

The police force adds that no arrests have been made at this stage.

Investigating officer PC Mary-Ellen Caswell, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a man has sustained life-threatening injuries, to please come forward.

“This collision occurred at rush hour where there was a large amount of stationary traffic around so I am confident lots of people would have seen it and can help us.

“In particular, I would like to speak to the motorist that was directly behind the white BMW when it made the turn across the road as it is believed they left the scene prior to our arrival.

“I would also like to know if anyone has any dash cam footage of the incident or the moments beforehand and to send it to us if you do.