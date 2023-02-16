Man in 70s left with life-changing injuries after hit and run in Aylesbury
It happened as the victim was walking along Taylor Road yesterday
A man in his 70s has been left with life-changing injuries after a hit and run in Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Aylesbury yesterday (15/2) at around 9.45am on Taylor Road.
The victim, a man in his 70s, was walking along the road when he was struck by a white Toyota C-HR.
The vehicle did not stop at the scene.
The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.
Investigating officer PC Julia Stroud, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to please come forward.
“I would also like to appeal to the driver of the Toyota to get in touch with us.
“Anyone with information can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230070396.”