Man in 70s left with life-changing injuries after hit and run in Aylesbury

Police

A man in his 70s has been left with life-changing injuries after a hit and run in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Aylesbury yesterday (15/2) at around 9.45am on Taylor Road.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was walking along the road when he was struck by a white Toyota C-HR.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The victim sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Investigating officer PC Julia Stroud, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage, to please come forward.

“I would also like to appeal to the driver of the Toyota to get in touch with us.