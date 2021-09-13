Man in 70s hospitalised after assault on Aylesbury Road

A man in his 70s was hospitalised with injuries suffered during an attack on Aylesbury Road on Thursday (9 September).

The Thames Valley Police has sent out an appeal looking for witnesses who may have seen the attack on the elderly man.

It happened at around 7pm on Aylesbury Road near to the Esso Roundabout.

Police officers reported an incident of grievous bodily harm on Aylesbury Road

The victim suffered a fractured hip and cut to the leg and he was rushed to hospital and is still getting treatment for his injuries there.

The offender is described as a man of large build, with slicked back blonde/light coloured hair, wearing a hi-vis jacket and shorts.

He fled the scene in a small white Hyundai car.

Investigating officer, PC Benjamin Green, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 4321046377.