Man hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run collision near Haddenham
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with a vehicle that did not stop near Haddenham.
At around 9.50pm on Friday, the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was hit by a vehicle on Churchway, between Haddenham and Cuddington, that was moving towards the A418.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the victim remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigating officer PC Daniel Morris, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision.
“If you saw anything or have dash came footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, please get in touch.
“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250139147.
“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”