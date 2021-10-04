Man hospitalised after major collision on A41 in Aylesbury

A van driver was hospitalised after his vehicle crashed into a lorry on the A41 in Aylesbury on Saturday morning (October 2).

He remains in hospital where he is in a stable condition, but still receiving treatment for his wounds.

The collision occurred at roughly 7:10am on the A41 between Westcott High Street and Kingswood Lane, the injured man was rushed to John Radcliffe hospital.

One man remains in hospital following a collision in Aylesbury

The lorry driver involved left the scene unharmed, Thames Valley Police advise that no arrests have been made in connection the incident.

Investigating officer Sergeant Tyrone Powell of Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are carrying out an investigation following this serious collision. We are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to please come forward.

“Additionally we would ask anyone who was driving down this stretch of road and may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please also contact us.