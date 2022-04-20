Man hospitalised after late night stabbing in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police report this morning (20 April), that in the early hours of Easter Saturday (16 April) a man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

He received treatment at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for injuries to his lower abdomen and has since been discharged, police confirmed

Witness reports suggest the man was trying to restrain another man who was attacking someone.

The attack took place in the early hours of Easter Saturday

Police say the attack took place at around 12:30am on Kempster Way in Weston Turville.

A 19-year-old man from Bierton has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault in connection to the incident.

The offender assaulted one man, before stabbing the other victim, Thames Valley Police says.

Officers want dashcam footage capturing the assault or to hear from late night witnesses who might have seen the incident.