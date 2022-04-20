Man hospitalised after late night stabbing in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police report this morning (20 April), that in the early hours of Easter Saturday (16 April) a man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.
He received treatment at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for injuries to his lower abdomen and has since been discharged, police confirmed
Witness reports suggest the man was trying to restrain another man who was attacking someone.
Police say the attack took place at around 12:30am on Kempster Way in Weston Turville.
A 19-year-old man from Bierton has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault in connection to the incident.
The offender assaulted one man, before stabbing the other victim, Thames Valley Police says.
Officers want dashcam footage capturing the assault or to hear from late night witnesses who might have seen the incident.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sandrine Bonomo-Fox, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.“If you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220163207.“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”