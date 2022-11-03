A man needed hospital treatment after he was assaulted outside an Aylesbury nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning (29 October).

Following a Halloween-themed night out a man was attacked outside Mirage on Buckingham Street at roughly 3:10am.

He was transported from the scene to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to receive treatment for facial injuries suffered during the attack.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident.

A police spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: “Thames Valley Police is investigating a report of assault that happened at around 3.10am on Saturday in Buckingham Street, Aylesbury.

“The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

“An investigation is ongoing.