News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man hospitalised after being assaulted outside Aylesbury nightclub

A man was taken to hospital after the late night attack

By James Lowson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 11:14am

A man needed hospital treatment after he was assaulted outside an Aylesbury nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning (29 October).

Following a Halloween-themed night out a man was attacked outside Mirage on Buckingham Street at roughly 3:10am.

He was transported from the scene to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to receive treatment for facial injuries suffered during the attack.

An investigation is ongoing

Most Popular

Read More
Winslow Police Office set to close its doors after 12 years on the High Street

Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident.

A police spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: “Thames Valley Police is investigating a report of assault that happened at around 3.10am on Saturday in Buckingham Street, Aylesbury.

“The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Advertisement

“An investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220486389.”