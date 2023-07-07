News you can trust since 1832
Man has zimmer frame stolen, tooth chipped and nose fractured during Aylesbury assault

Police are hoping to hear from two people spotted engaging with the victim and offenders
By James Lowson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST- 2 min read

A man was assaulted by two men on an Aylesbury estate, he suffered a fractured nose and chipped tooth during the fight.

He also had his zimmer frame stolen from him during the attack which took place on Monday 3 July.

Today (7 July), Thames Valley Police is calling for two specific witnesses who appear to speak with both the victim and offenders on CCTV to come forward.

Police want to hear from people they believe were shot with pelletsPolice want to hear from people they believe were shot with pellets
There was an altercation between the victim, a man in his 30s, and two males at a property on Quarrendon Avenue at around 4:45pm.

This escalated and the victim was assaulted and his silver zimmer frame was stolen.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that the victim was treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for his chipped tooth and fractured nose, as well as swelling around his eyes.

The police force describes the offenders as two white European males, one was aged in his mid-50s with light grey hair and stubble, of medium build, who is six feet tall. The other was aged in his early 40s, with ginger hair and stubble, he is of slim build and five feet seven inches tall.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Annabel Wilmot, from the Priority Crime Team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen or heard anything during this incident.

“CCTV shows two separate members of the public witnessing and approaching the males involved.

“We are asking the two members of public who actively stopped and engaged with the victim to make contact with the police as they may hold important information relevant to the investigation.

“They can do so by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference number 43230294066.”