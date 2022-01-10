Man has chunk of his nose bitten off in altercation outside Bucks service station

A man, 20, had a chunk of his nose bitten off during an altercation outside a Bucks service station on Sunday morning (January 9).

In the early hours of Sunday morning he was assaulted outside Beaconsfield Services on the M40.

He was bitten at roughly 4:30am, outside the westbound services while he was standing by the entrance with his friend.

The victim required emergency surgery

Thames Valley Police believe the victim was attacked and bitten, following an altercation which began in the service station

A 20-year-old man from Beaconsfield was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, he has been released, but remains under police investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nathan Devlin said: “I am appealing to any witnesses to please come forward.

“It is believed there was a verbal altercation between the victim and his friend and the offender inside the services prior to the assault.

“If anyone saw or heard anything, or has any footage from the services around the time of the incident then please contact the police. You can call 101 or visit our website, quoting investigation reference 43210571163.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police, you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers online.