Man guilty of stabbing grandfather to death in own home after hiding in Aylesbury Airbnb

A man, who hid from police in Aylesbury, has been convicted of murder after he stabbed a grandfather to death in Luton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yasar Hussain, 27, stabbed 53-year-old David Dosa at his flat in Farley Court in August 2024 – and tried to evade capture by fleeing to an Airbnb in Aylesbury.

CCTV footage showed Hussain travelling from his home to David’s flat on August 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage captured Hussain running out of the property and fleeing the scene just minutes after he had followed David inside.

Yasar Hussain. Picture: Beds Police

Despite emergency services’ best efforts David was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a bid to cover his tracks, Hussain reset his mobile phone and destroyed the sim card, before arranging to stay in an Airbnb in Aylesbury, where he was later found and arrested.

Hussain, of Cades Close in Luton, was convicted of murder at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, May 20 and will be sentenced at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with David Dosa’s family at this time.

“Ultimately, we may never know why this tragic incident happened. There is no certainty as to why Yasar Hussain had a disagreement with David Dosa, leading to a loss of life and a man now facing many years behind bars.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers, Hussain was arrested just days after the incident, despite his best efforts to frustrate our efforts. I’m pleased he’s now been brought to justice and will be made to suffer the consequences of his actions.

“There is no justification, no excuse, and no hiding place for individuals who bring fear and violence into our communities.”